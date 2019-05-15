Ubisoft said today that Rainbow Six: Siege has grown to more than €1 billion ($1.12 billion) in cumulative net bookings since the game’s release in 2015.

The game’s player base has also topped 45 million, up 40% from the same time a year ago. Overall, Ubisoft said it has more than 100 million active unique players on its PC and console games (this does not count players of Ubisoft’s mobile games).

Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, said the company has grown its employee base from 5,000 a decade ago to 15,000 today.

Rainbow Six: Siege’s Year 4 — Season 2 will be coming this quarter.