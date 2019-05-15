Twitch is announcing that its Twitch Prime members will get 30 days of free anime with a temporary subscription to Crunchyroll’s anime platform.

Crunchyroll has more than 2 million subscribers and 45 million registered users. This Crunchyroll offering will be the first-ever non-gaming loot available for Twitch Prime members.

Twitch Prime gives members a selection of free PC games every month, free in-game loot for the world’s largest games, and a premium experience on Twitch that includes a free channel subscription every 30 days, and exclusive chat colors and emotes. Twitch Prime is available in more than 200 countries and territories.

“While we constantly focus on delighting Crunchyroll fans, we also feel it’s our responsibility to continue to proliferate the popularity of anime to new audiences,” said Eric Berman, head of partnerships at Crunchyroll, in a statement. “We pride ourselves on working with like-minded, fan-focused partners and are excited to offer all Twitch Prime members a free pass to Crunchyroll right in time for the huge spring anime season.”

Amazon, which owns Twitch, doesn’t disclose Twitch’s numbers, but it has more than 100 million monthly users.

This loot offering will complement and expand the existing relationship between Twitch Prime and Crunchyroll. For the last two years, Twitch was the exclusive live-streaming home for the Anime Awards, Crunchyroll’s yearly awards show honoring the best in Japanese animation.

This past year, Twitch streamed the exclusive pre-show anime marathon, which garnered nearly 19 million minutes watched to more than 1.3 million viewers. The Anime Awards this year received over 5 million votes across 15 categories from fans all around the world, and the official Twitch stream of the show reached nearly half a million unique viewers.

This loot inclusion also speaks to anime’s growth in mainstream pop culture. Anime experienced incredible growth over the last year, and this multi-billion dollar industry is showing no signs of slowing down.

Crunchyroll has the world’s largest anime library with over 1,000 series and 30,000 episodes, and it also has 360-degree content experiences including Crunchyroll Games, events like Crunchyroll Expo and Crunchyroll Movie Night, Crunchyroll News, merchandise, social media and more.

The Twitch Prime membership is included with Amazon Prime.