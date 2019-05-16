The blockchain-based platform prepares to open trading to U.S. Investors in Q2 2019 as required holding periods have expired for Blockchain Capital (BCAP) and SPiCE

Openfinance, the first U.S. regulated platform for the secondary market trading of digital alternative assets, announced today that it will become the first and only digital security trading platform to open trading of third-party digital securities to U.S. Investors. The announcement was made during a presentation given by the company’s founder and CEO, Juan Hernandez, at Consensus 2019.

The announcement follows the expiration of required holding periods for two of its securities token listings: BCAP and SPiCE. Upon trading commencement, Accredited and Non-Accredited U.S. Investors will be eligible to trade these assets 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

“Designed to act much like a traditional trading platform, Openfinance provides a broad set of third-party digital securities to investors – offering enhanced versatility and added liquidity to all of its users, which will soon include U.S. Investors along with our already active global users,” said Juan Hernandez, founder & CEO of Openfinance. “The ability for U.S. Investors to trade these digital assets and access liquidity marks a significant next step in the evolution of the digital securities market. We look forward to introducing additional trading opportunities in the near future as our platform expands.”

While BCAP and SPiCE will soon be available to all Openfinance users, the other assets listed on the platform still have active holding periods and are only available to Non-U.S. investors at this time. As those holding periods expire, they will then be available to U.S. Investors. Additionally, Openfinance will continue to work closely with regulators to ensure every trade meets strict compliance and regulatory standards.

“While alternative assets have traditionally been available to a small subset of eligible investors, Openfinance is democratizing the space and making these opportunities available to a broader universe,” mentioned Hernandez.

As more securities tokens become available to U.S. Investors on the Openfinance platform, digital securities issued by private companies will remain subject to securities laws including shareholder limits. One of Openfinance’s goals is to become an ongoing resource for investors looking to better understand the rules and regulations that govern the trading of unregistered securities. Current and prospective investors can begin to learn more by visiting OpenFinance.io.

U.S.-based, Non-U.S., and Non-accredited investors are invited to sign up on the Openfinance platform to gain access to current and future investment opportunities which are added to the platform regularly. Visit www.openfinance.io for more information.

About Openfinance:

OpenFinance is the first U.S.-regulated platform for the secondary market trading of digital alternative assets. The platform enables market participants to buy, sell and list a range of alternative assets in the secondary market in a more efficient and secure way. It also provides access to investment opportunities and liquidity in the $8.8+ Trillion alternative asset market that were not previously available. Backed by a team of industry veterans and technologists, OpenFinance Network represents the next evolution of alternative asset investing. For more information, visit www.openfinance.io. Securities offered through Sageworks Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

