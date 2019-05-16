TuneMoji, the maker of the MusicGIF platform, announced today a new collaboration with livestreaming video platform Twitch. The platform’s streamers and viewers can now incorporate musical GIFs into live broadcasts.

The TuneMoji extension offers a new way for online creators (in this case, Twitch streamers) to express themselves on the platform, as creators can now configure a set of TuneMojis to be made directly available to their Twitch viewers.

Creators can specify whether TuneMojis can be played by any follower or by paid subscribers. Additionally, creators can set a number of Bits, a virtual good you can buy and use to cheer.

“TuneMoji’s integration in Twitch gives this creative community another tool to produce more engaging channels, grow their fan-base and make money — pillars that are all very important to online creators,” said James Fabricant, CEO of TuneMoji, in a statement. “TuneMoji combines today’s most popular music with the best memes, to deliver more fun content on the spot during Twitch live streams.”

The TuneMoji platform lets users create their own MusicGIFs in a few steps by selecting a GIF, layering it with a desired audio track, and then adding a custom caption. TuneMoji has over 30 million global users.

“Every day, tens of millions of people visit Twitch to create and participate in their own entertainment,” said Pat Shah, head of music strategy & licensing at Twitch, in a statement. “We are pleased to give our creators new opportunities to fuse music and gaming and create new experiences by working with a licensed music partner like TuneMoji.”

In addition to native integrations with Viber, Skype, Facebook Messenger, Kik, and iMessage, TuneMoji users can share entertaining MusicGIFs across major messaging platforms and social networks including Snap, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Slack, Discord, and more.

TuneMoji has 14 employees. It was founded in 2014.

To date, the company has raised over $6 million, with backers including Sean Parker, Will.i.am, and Ynon Kreiz as well as TuneMoji advisory board member, former musical.ly North America President, Alex Hofmann. For more information please visit TuneMoji.com.