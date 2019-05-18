Facebook provided the prices planned by developers for their May 21 launch on Oculus Quest.

Oculus Quest is the $400 all-in-one VR system from Facebook which ships with a pair of intuitive hand controllers. There are more than 50-plus titles planned for launch and the games selected represent Facebook’s effort to curate a high-quality console-like experience on the system. Every Quest will include access to free demos of some games, like Beat Saber and Creed. Now, with pricing, we are able to answer the most common question we’re receiving from interested buyers.

The Quest titles range from free up to $30. Orbus VR: Reborn is an outlier at $40 for access to its subscription-free massively multiplayer online world. All prices were provided to Oculus by developers as of today. Also, if you’re a Rift owner, be sure to check out our updated cross-buy list.

$30

Sports Scramble

Journey of the Gods

Dance Central

Moss

Beat Saber

Robo Recall: Unplugged

Creed

BoxVR

$25

I Expect You To Die

The Exorcist Legion VR Complete Series

Superhot VR

$20

Face Your Fears 2

Shadow Point

Dead and Buried 2

Job Simulator

Thumper

Apex Construct

Tilt Brush

Racket Fury: Table Tennis

RUSH

Virtual Desktop

$15

Ballista

Virtual Virtual Reality

Ultrawings

Space Pirate Trainer

Fruit Ninja VR

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes

VR Karts

Drop Dead: Duel Strike

$10

Vader Immortal

Nature Treks

Ocean Rift

National Geographic VR Explore

Guided Tai Chi

Wander

Apollo 11

Free

VRChat

Bogo

Bigscreen Beta

Rec Room

PokerStars VR

First Contact

Epic Roller Coasters

Bait!

YouTube VR

Oculus Gallery

Oculus TV

Oculus Video

Oculus Browser

SKYBOX

Sling TV

Price TBD

Bonfire

