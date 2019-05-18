Facebook provided the prices planned by developers for their May 21 launch on Oculus Quest.
Oculus Quest is the $400 all-in-one VR system from Facebook which ships with a pair of intuitive hand controllers. There are more than 50-plus titles planned for launch and the games selected represent Facebook’s effort to curate a high-quality console-like experience on the system. Every Quest will include access to free demos of some games, like Beat Saber and Creed. Now, with pricing, we are able to answer the most common question we’re receiving from interested buyers.
The Quest titles range from free up to $30. Orbus VR: Reborn is an outlier at $40 for access to its subscription-free massively multiplayer online world. All prices were provided to Oculus by developers as of today. Also, if you’re a Rift owner, be sure to check out our updated cross-buy list.
$30
- Sports Scramble
- Journey of the Gods
- Dance Central
- Moss
- Beat Saber
- Robo Recall: Unplugged
- Creed
- BoxVR
$25
- I Expect You To Die
- The Exorcist Legion VR Complete Series
- Superhot VR
$20
- Face Your Fears 2
- Shadow Point
- Dead and Buried 2
- Job Simulator
- Thumper
- Apex Construct
- Tilt Brush
- Racket Fury: Table Tennis
- RUSH
- Virtual Desktop
$15
- Ballista
- Virtual Virtual Reality
- Ultrawings
- Space Pirate Trainer
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
- Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes
- VR Karts
- Drop Dead: Duel Strike
$10
- Vader Immortal
- Nature Treks
- Ocean Rift
- National Geographic VR Explore
- Guided Tai Chi
- Wander
- Apollo 11
Free
- VRChat
- Bogo
- Bigscreen Beta
- Rec Room
- PokerStars VR
- First Contact
- Epic Roller Coasters
- Bait!
- YouTube VR
- Oculus Gallery
- Oculus TV
- Oculus Video
- Oculus Browser
- SKYBOX
- Sling TV
Price TBD
- Bonfire
