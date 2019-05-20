Developer Double Fine and publisher Bandai Namco announced today that Rad will launch on August 20 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. This is Double Fine’s first project with Bandai Namco, a leading publisher in Japan that also helps indie studios bring their games to market.

Rad is an action role-playing game with roguelike elements, meaning that players lose much of their progress when dying and that the title features randomly-generated levels.

The game touts that it is set in a post-post-apocalyptic world, so its setting has survived the Armageddon twice. The planet is filled with mutants, including the player. Your character will gain random mutations while playing, helping to make each run of the game feel more different from the last.

“We’re almost at the home stretch and I couldn’t be more excited for everyone to jump into what we’ve built with Rad,” said Lee Petty, project lead at Double Fine, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “One of the best parts of developing Rad has been getting early feedback from the community with the closed beta. I want our fans and future players to know that they’re being heard and we’re going to bring an experience they’ll want to keep going back to.”

Tim Schafer founded Double Fine in 2000 after leaving LucasArts, where he made his name working on classic adventure games like Full Throttle and Grim Fandango. Double Fine publishes many of its own games, but it has partnered with larger studios in the past, including Sega for The Cave and Sony for the VR game The Playroom: My Alien Buddy. Bandai Namco has worked with independent studios before, including with RPG developer Larian Studios for Divinity: Original Sin II in 2018.