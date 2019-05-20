Marvel and NetEase are collaborating to create new original entertainment, including games, TV shows, and comic books based on Marvel’s universe of superhero characters.

Guangzhou, China-based NetEase announced the strategic partnership at its annual games product launch event. The companies will develop entertainment for both the China market and beyond.

“Having admired the work Marvel has created over the years, we are excited to incorporate these beloved stories and characters into world-class entertainment content for global fans,” said William Ding, founder and CEO of NetEase, in a statement. “Adhering to NetEase’s brand statement of ‘Passion of Gamers’, we will work hard to deliver the type of high-quality content that game players and Marvel fans will be pleased to see.”

Marvel is now in its 80th year, and it’s having a great year with movies such as Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. But in recent years, Marvel’s owner Disney has chosen not to make its own games. Rather, it works with outside game developers to create games based on Disney products.

“Marvel’s Super Heroes have inspired an entire universe of storytelling that resonates across today’s media – and games are one of the best ways to experience those stories,” said Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment, in a statement. “As a global leader in online games, NetEase is the perfect fit to help bring the Marvel Universe to more fans around the world. We can’t wait to share more about the exciting new games and other content that will be developed with this partnership.”

In the past two decades, NetEase has climbed up the ladder in entertainment in China, not only in games, but also in education, music, and ecommerce. It publishes Blizzard’s World of Warcraft in China, and it has built its own PC and mobile game business. It recently made an investment in Quantic Dream as part of a plan to expand into the West.

NetEase already is working with Kabam to take Marvel Contest of Champions to the Chinese market.