Robin Powered, a Boston, Massachusetts-based provider of cloud-based workplace scheduling and management software, today announced that it’s secured $20 million in series B funding led by Tola Capital, with participation from existing investors Accomplish and FirstMark and new strategic investor Allegion Ventures. The fresh capital follows on the heels of a $3 million seed round and $7 million series A round, and it brings the company’s total raised to nearly $30 million.

CEO Sam Dunn, who founded Robin with Brian Muse, Apollo Sinkevicius, and twin brother Zach Dunn in 2014, said the company will invest heavily in its go-to-market strategy and expand both its team and its Boston office space. “Workplaces exist to support the employees. Offices need to support all the types of work that happen throughout the day — or lose to a local coffee shop,” he added. “We give companies insight into what their team needs from the office … Our booking system … provides a complete solution with visibility into meeting room availability, their amenities, and the location and directions. [W]e’re helping people find the right tools, at the right time, so they can do better work.”

Robin’s end clients for web browsers, Microsoft’s Outlook, Android, Alexa (through Amazon’s Alexa for Business program), and iOS display personal and work calendars and let participants extend or end meetings from anywhere. They automatically remove abandoned meetings to keep rooms open for employees who need them, and the mobile apps display location-based reminders and work with physical Bluetooth beacons, which automatically check in nearby employees and detect occupancy in real time.

Every amenity, location, and room on every floor is meticulously indexed by Robin’s search engine, which enables the platform to suggest spaces and times for any given activity intelligently. Robin records usage to optimize these spaces — for instance, it’s able to filter upcoming events that better fit smaller venues or are likely to be canceled — and for every listed room, it shows availability, location, amenities, photos, and capacity. (Robin works with customers to import maps in formats like CAD, JPG, and IWMS.)

Rooms aren’t the only thing Robin is capable of orchestrating. Its workstation and desk management tools enable managers to create reservable desks or assign permanent ones, and to extend employees control over where they sit day-to-day or week-to-week. Desk listings in Robin display not only a coarse location, but available amenities and accessories (such as chairs and monitors).

On the administrative side of things, team leaders get options within Robin for how and when rooms and desks can be booked (including maximum meeting times and restrictions on recurring events), plus what sort of information about meetings is made public. Additionally, they’re able to enforce check-ins on conference room displays and customize meeting controls that match companywide or room-by-room policies.

From a bespoke dashboard, meeting participants and organizers get an officewide overview and analytics, replete with a dynamic office floor plan that indicates which rooms are in use. Robin highlights when folks are busiest and shows device statuses, in addition to employee-reported issues and peak hours.

The aforementioned conference room displays can be customized with branded background images and logos and set to unbook rooms if attendees don’t sign in with them. They can be provisioned automatically with mobile device management services, moreover, through which they report on Wi-Fi connectivity, battery, network information, and more. And they complement status boards, large vertical or horizontal displays that show a full list of upcoming meetings.

Robin competes with countless solutions in the $1.6 million global conference room market, among them Pronestor, Teem (which was acquired by WeWork last year), EventBoard, and Skedda. But Robin already has more than 1,300 customers to its name, including Hubspot, Kayak, Shopify, Formlabs, and Bench, and it has partnerships with Herman Miller, Crestron, and Convene.

“Robin sits right at the intersection of people and space, two of any company’s most significant cost drivers. As such, it can deliver exceptional value to its customers,” said Tola partner Aaron Fleishman. “Robin’s software manages the full experience for flexible workspace, not only improving the workplace for employees, but also equipping employers with the insights required to continuously adapt the office as needs evolve.”

Robin’s plans cost $300 per room per month — the pro plan adds interactive floor plans, status boards, issue reporting, and other features. Desks management plans are billed separately, and cost between $24 to $60 per desk per month billed annually.