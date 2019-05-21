Demons in Just Cause 4? Why not. The crazy over-the-top shooter has a lot of zany things in it, and today Square Enix is announcing that the Los Demonios downloadable content (DLC) for Just Cause 4 will debut on July 3.
It will debut on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Windows PC. When Rico and Javi investigate a newly discovered temple off the shore of Solis, an archaeologist working with the Black Hand unexpectedly releases an ancient demonic force from its imprisonment.
A parasitic infestation spreads across Solis, terrorizing its inhabitants and attacking any Black Hand forces that stand in its way. Rico must tackle the horrifying new threat and seek out answers to eradicate the demon invasion from the island.
The DLC creates a new sandbox gameplay experience with Los Demonios, as demonic hordes, pulsing tendrils, and spore-filled clouds infest the towns and people of Solis in this supernatural DLC.
Vicious demons spit corrosive projectiles, possess soldiers, and even take over military vehicles and turn them against Rico. The new missions enhance the crazy open world experience further and provide a return to the popular liberation gameplay of the Just Cause 3.
New weapons and equipment include the Demon Crossbow and Demon Egg Supply Drop.
“Los Demonios is the second DLC pack in the ‘Dare Devils, Demons and Danger’ Expansion Pass, and it brings a totally new experience to Just Cause 4,” said Bryan Rodriguez, creative producer at Avalanche Studios, in a statement. “For the first time, Rico is tangling with an otherwordly threat that will push him to his limits. This is our chance to see if Rico is as good at squashing demons as he is at toppling dictators.”
Just Cause 4 has also launched a spring update with better graphics and smoother gameplay. The company has released a patch that completely changes the world lighting, improving the way light interacts with the environment and bringing considerable visual upgrades.
In addition, the update also includes destructible statues and train bridges, new chaos objects to destroy in the open world, more ammo, and a dialed-up ‘heat’ system.