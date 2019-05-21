Demons in Just Cause 4? Why not. The crazy over-the-top shooter has a lot of zany things in it, and today Square Enix is announcing that the Los Demonios downloadable content (DLC) for Just Cause 4 will debut on July 3.

It will debut on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Windows PC. When Rico and Javi investigate a newly discovered temple off the shore of Solis, an archaeologist working with the Black Hand unexpectedly releases an ancient demonic force from its imprisonment.

A parasitic infestation spreads across Solis, terrorizing its inhabitants and attacking any Black Hand forces that stand in its way. Rico must tackle the horrifying new threat and seek out answers to eradicate the demon invasion from the island.

Image Credit: Square Enix

The DLC creates a new sandbox gameplay experience with Los Demonios, as demonic hordes, pulsing tendrils, and spore-filled clouds infest the towns and people of Solis in this supernatural DLC.

Vicious demons spit corrosive projectiles, possess soldiers, and even take over military vehicles and turn them against Rico. The new missions enhance the crazy open world experience further and provide a return to the popular liberation gameplay of the Just Cause 3.