Valve announced that the new Steam Chat mobile app has gone live as a free chat app iOS and Android platforms.

The idea is to unite communications for Steam users across mobile and PC platforms. The app includes many key features of the Steam Client desktop chat, including:

Friends List – See who’s in game or online at a glance. Never miss an opportunity to play.

Rich Chat – Your chats get even better with higher fidelity links, videos, tweets, GIFs, Giphy, Steam emoticons, and more.

Invite Links – Add new friends on Steam with a link. Generate an invite link you can text or email.

Customizable Notifications – Mobile notifications mean you’ll never miss a message or game invite. You can customize your notifications per friend, group chat, and chat channel.

Group Chats – Get everyone on the same page. Groups make it easier to do things like stay in touch with your communities and organize game night with your best friends.

I just downloaded it on iOS. You can get the Android version on Google Play.

Valve said it wants feedback on the app. Coming soon are improvements such as including voice chat. With Steam Chat moving to its own dedicated app, the original Steam Mobile app will see significant upgrades focused on account security. Valve plans to create better Steam Guard options to help securely log into your Steam account, such as QR codes and one-touch login, and improved app navigation.

When I logged in, I had to verify my account via a code sent to my email address.