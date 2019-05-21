Wolfram Research today announced free access to the engine that powers its technology stack. The Wolfram Engine is available to developers for free, assuming it is used for non-production development. You can download Wolfram Engine now from wolfram.com/developer.

Wolfram Research is best known for creating the modern technical computing system Mathematica and the computational knowledge engine Wolfram Alpha (stylized Wolfram|Alpha). Founded by computer scientist Stephen Wolfram, the company celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Wolfram Alpha just last week.

“The Wolfram Engine is the heart of all our products,” Stephen Wolfram explains. “It’s what implements the Wolfram Language, with all its computational intelligence, algorithms, knowledgebase, and so on. It’s what powers our desktop products (including Mathematica), as well as our cloud platform. It’s what’s inside Wolfram Alpha — as well as an increasing number of major production systems out in the world.”

The Wolfram Engine is a full engine for the Wolfram Language (available here in a sandbox), the general multi-paradigm computational language used by Mathematica. The programming languages come with integrated and built-in support for machine learning, visualization, image processing, and data analytics. It also means developers can leverage curated and pretrained neural networks, the largest collection of algorithms in one system, and instant code deployment as a public or private API. The APIs can return results in any format, including plain text, images, CSV, or JSON.

Stephen expects Wolfram Engine to be used for prototyping and building products and applications on top of the computational intelligence platform. While it’s meant for non-production use (license), the idea is to upsell developers to commercial options via Wolfram’s subscriptions for desktop and cloud.

The Wolfram Knowledgebase provides access to thousands of built-in functions, including AI and machine learning. The Wolfram Engine is accessible from the command line, various interfaces, and integrated development environments (IDEs).