Jump Force publisher Bandai Namco is expanding into the world of high-tech devices. Today, it announced that it’s partnering with technology firm Iskn to release an unnamed entertainment platform later this year.

In a joint press release, the two companies described their upcoming product as being family-friendly, and that it’ll be a “ground-breaking entertainment ecosystem.” It’ll also take advantage of what Iskn calls its augmented interaction technology. The French company is best known for creating the Slate, a tablet-like device that turns your paper drawings into digital illustrations.

The new project will be revealed on July 24 at the The Toy Insider’s Sweet Suite press event in New York City. The European division of Bandai Namco is leading the partnership.

“Having our Innovation Department collaborate with Iskn helped us think outside-of-the-box and deliver a brand new way of fun, interaction, and creation to a new generation,” said Herve Hoerdt, SVP of publishing at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, in a statement.

This isn’t the first time a video company has tried to make an interactive device. Publisher THQ infamously created the uDraw game tablet for the Nintendo Wii, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. But it was a disaster, and its failure helped push the company into bankruptcy.