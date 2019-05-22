Planet Coaster is soon going to offer you the tools to build the Ghostbusters theme park of your dreams.

Frontier Developments announced today that a downloadable content pack is coming to the theme park and coaster-creation game, although it did not give a release date. The DLC pack will include “everything players need to create the most authentic Ghostbusters entertainment park seen in a videogame.”

Planet Coaster released in November 2016 for PC. It found success by offering a spiritual successor to the decaying RollerCoaster Tycoon series, which Frontier had worked on before with RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 back in 2004. Planet Coaster is a spiritual successor to that title.

The new DLC will include a campaign that has players building a Ghostbusters park while taking care of pestering specters. Dan Aykroyd is providing voice work for the scenario, reprising his movie role as Ghostbuster Raymond Stantz. William Atherton, who played the anti-Ghostbusters jerk Walter Peck in the original film, will also be providing vocal work.

Planet Coaster has partnered with some big Hollywood brand before, including DLC packs themed on Back to the Future and Knight Rider. Those have been relatively smaller scale, however, providing more theme park props (including each brand’s iconic vehicle) than things like new rides or a campaign. The Back to the Future and Knight Rider packs each cost $3, but bigger DLC offerings for Planet Coaster go for $11.