PUBG Mobile‘s next Hollywood crossover will see the battle royale get in bed (a very, very big bed) with Godzilla.

Now, this sadly doesn’t mean that you’ll get to play as or fight Godzilla. Instead, you’ll be able to track marks left by the monster collect items based on the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie, which comes out to theaters on May 31. This is available as part of a free update.

PUBG Mobile is a giant hit with over 100 million players. These crossover events can attract players from other fandoms. PUBG Mobile previously did one with Resident Evil 2. It’s competitor, Fortnite, has done crossovers with The Avengers and John Wick.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the sequel to 2014 Godzilla reboot. That film made just over $529 million worldwide.

Someone tell me when one of these games is brave enough to do a Gamera crossover.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXkMfyjo7PU