Siemens and Alphabet company Chronicle have announced a partnership to protect the energy industry’s critical infrastructure from increasingly sophisticated and malicious industrial cyber threats.

The companies unveiled the alliance at Spotlight on Innovation, Siemens’ U.S. technology and innovation conference. Through a unified approach that will leverage Chronicle’s Backstory platform and Siemens’ strength in industrial cybersecurity, the combined offering gives energy customers visibility across information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to enable them to act on threats.

The energy industry has historically been unable to centrally apply analytics to process data streams, cost-effectively store and secure data, or identify malicious threats within OT systems.

Research conducted by Siemens and the Ponemon Institute found that while 60% of energy companies want to leverage analytics, only 20% are currently using any analytics for security monitoring. Small and mid-sized enterprises are particularly vulnerable to security breaches as they frequently lack the internal expertise to manage and address increasingly sophisticated attacks.

“The innovative partnership between Siemens and Chronicle demonstrates a new frontier in applying the power of security analytics to critical infrastructure that is increasingly dependent on digital technology,” said Leo Simonovich, vice president of industrial cyber and digital security at Siemens Gas and Power.

He added, “Cyber attacks targeting energy companies have reached unprecedented speeds, and our cutting-edge managed service unlocks the analytics ecosystem and offers a new level of protection from potential operational, business, and safety losses.”

“Energy infrastructure is an obvious example of cyber attacks affecting the physical world and directly impacting people’s lives,” said Ansh Patnaik, chief product officer at Chronicle, in a statement. “Backstory’s security telemetry processing capabilities, combined with Siemens’ deep expertise, gives customers new options for protecting their operations.”

The partnership between Siemens and Chronicle promises to help energy companies securely and cost-effectively leverage the cloud to store and categorize data while applying analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to OT systems that can identify patterns, anomalies, and cyber threats.

Chronicle’s Backstory, a global security telemetry platform for investigation and threat hunting, will be the backbone of Siemens’ managed service for industrial cyber monitoring — in both hybrid and cloud environments.