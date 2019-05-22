WarnerMedia has teamed up with Eleague to launch an esports tournament for Mortal Kombat 11. The tournament will culminate at RTX Austin, Texas from July 5 to July 7.

Eleague will broadcast the tournament, and top-performing gamers will get trips and a chance to win cash prizes in front of scores of fans at the venue in Texas, where Rooster Teeth will hold its annual fan convention — a gathering for animation, gaming, and comedy. AT&T Fiber will be a major sponsor of the event,which is dubbed “the Eleague x MK 11 Arena at RTX Austin.”

The event represents a first-of-its-kind deployment of WarnerMedia’s combined assets, platforms, brands and products across the video game and esports spaces, and will feature an all-Warner melding of brands and interests.

Image Credit: WarnerMedia

At the heart of it is Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s recently-released Mortal Kombat 11, the latest game in NetherRealm Studios’ fighting game franchise. Eleague will broadcast the tournament live as an esports program. Otter Media’s Rooster Teeth will promote the open online tournaments leading up to the finals. And Battlefy will run tournament organization and administration.

The road to the Eleague x MK 11 Arena at RTX Austin will begin with a series of six open online tournaments, each hosted by a top-ranked professional Mortal Kombat 11 player and run on the Battlefy platform. The winner of each online tournament will earn a cash prize and a trip to RTX. Live coverage will be broadcast on the EleagueTV Twitch channel as well as on TV on TBS.

Interested players should register for the tournament here.