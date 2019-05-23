Following the same formula it has used in the past, Apple has registered a large collection of new iPhones with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in advance of official releases later this year. Assuming the collection of 11 devices follows precedent, we’ll see three new iPhone models divided into multiple variations, all debuting simultaneously this fall.

Spotted by Indian blog MySmartPrice, this year’s collection includes model numbers A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223, all listed as Apple smartphones running iOS 12, with registration dates of April 30, 2019. This parallels last year’s filing on April 10, which included 11 Apple smartphones running iOS 11. There was speculation that the timing and older iOS version might signal the release of a new iPhone SE2, but that didn’t happen.

Instead, the 11 listed models wound up divided amongst the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, each offered in separate versions for the United States and Canada, Europe and Asia, and Japan and China. These variations accounted for regional differences, such as differing cellular bands, country-specific prohibitions on eSIM technology, and Japan’s requirement of a mandatory camera shutter sound to deter covert photography. Moreover, several model numbers specific to China and Japan weren’t included in the first filing, so there were actually over a dozen different model numbers for just three iPhones.

Apart from referencing iOS 12 rather than iOS 11, the 2019 list is just as inscrutable as last year’s iPhone filing and similar EEC filings for iPads and Macs. Since the EEC filings take place months ahead of the devices’ actual release, Apple generally references the currently shipping version of iOS rather than the one that will likely arrive in the fall — in this case, iOS 13 — after an introduction at WWDC.

In addition to A13 series processors, the sequels to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max are expected to receive significant and visually imposing rear camera updates, as well as internal enhancements to improve their wireless performance — but without including support for 5G networks. Apparent leaks of rear glass suggest the iPhone XR sequel will drop blue and coral colors in favor of light purple and sage green tones, while a gunmetal-style gray might replace black in the lineup. All of the devices are likely to be officially revealed in September, followed by more dramatically different sequels in 2020.