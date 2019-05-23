Daybreak Games announced today that its massively multiplayer online game DC Universe Online is coming to Switch. The free-to-play game will be available this summer.

DC Universe Online launched for PlayStation 3 and PC back in 2011. It would later come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Switch has become a big hit for Nintendo, but the console is starved for MMO content. And the biggest MMOs that actually are available for the system, Dragon Quest X and Phantasy Star Online 2, are only out in Japan. Releasing DC Universe Online for the platform could give the aging game a boost in players.

Players can create their own heroes and villains and then adventure alongside (and against) iconic DC characters like Batman, Superman, Joker, and many more. Players can explore notable DC locations including Gotham City, Metropolis, Titans Island, and Atlantis.

Daybreak created DC Universe Online back when it was still Sony Online Entertainment and part of the Sony company. Sony would sell the studio in 2015 to investment company Columbus Nova, leading to the name change to Daybreak Games and making it possible to bring DC Universe Online to non-Sony consoles.