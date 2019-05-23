Company poised for 50M+ in revenue, global product distribution

NASHVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 23, 2019–

James Douglas Hines, founder of leading U.S. producer of shelf-stable plant-based products and marketer Atlantic Natural Foods (ANF), announced today that he has engaged Deloitte Corporate Finance, LLC to assist with securing an investment partner for the rapidly growing company. Brands in the ANF portfolio include Loma Linda® and its award-winning plant-based seafood alterative Tuno™, neat® and Kaffree Roma.

“Our Loma Linda meal solutions launch in 2018 saw unprecedented growth as our products have rolled out in supermarkets and small grocery chains across the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Australia,” Hines said. “We’re committed to creating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality, sustainable plant-protein foods that are good for you and good for the planet. We’re seeking an investment partner who shares our vision and mission.”

In just 12 months ANF has secured more than 18,000 stores worldwide and is in process of building for the next push as it trends towards $50 Million in revenue within two years.

“ANF’s incredible growth is driven by consumer demand of sustainable products that taste great,” Hines added. “Although vegans love our products, we’re seeing this demand in the mainstream market, too, as consumers of all stripes are increasingly aware of how their food choices effect their health and environment.”

According to Hines, the explosion of plant-based protein demand is creating a need to drastically enhance the ANF’s supply chain, factories, finance, marketing, execution, and human and financial capital. Currently, ANF has manufacturing locations in Nashville, NC and Bangkok, Thailand. Both are FDA-approved facilities, Kosher-qualified, non-GMO-assured, with SQF and BRC verification – and uphold only the most stringent health and food safety practices.

Rory Dineen, Managing Director of Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC said, “We are pleased to work with ANF on this investment opportunity. The food industry is evolving and ANF’s plant-based food alternative products offer consumers affordable and sustainable protein options.”

The United Nations projects that by the year 2050, the current world population of 7.3 billion is expected to reach 9.7 billion. A number that many scientists believe is the breaking point for the number of people our planet can support.

These data drive Hines, a 40-year veteran of the global food sourcing and creation market, who wonders what food his 10 grandchildren will eat in the future. “We can see those numbers and panic, or we can work to ensure we create products that meet the demands of today while delivering hope for the future. I’m excited find a partner to join us in changing the world while delivering a high-quality, high-value, and sustainable product.”

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, NC, Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf-stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, neat® and Kaffree Roma™ brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company is managed by About All About Healthy Foods Holdings, LLC, and operates its own manufacturing facility in North Carolina, as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S. and in 17 countries, including U.K. and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com.

About Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC

Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC (DCF), a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP and affiliate of Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP. Investment banking or other services that would require registration as a broker-dealer with the SEC and membership in FINRA would be provided exclusively by DCF. For more information, visit www.investmentbanking.deloitte.com. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

