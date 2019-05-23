Indie developer Motion Twin revealed today that its hit Dead Cells has now sold over 2 million copies.

Dead Cells released in August 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC after an early access period on Steam that started in May 2017. The sidescroller takes the exploration aspect of a Metroidvania and combines it with the permanent death and random level generation aspects of roguelikes.

An iOS version is planned to release this summer, with an Android release following after that.

The Switch and PS4 versions of Dead Cells are also getting the free Rise of the Giant DLC today. It adds new weapons, enemies, skills, and a hidden area. Rise of the Giant has been available on PC since March, and it will hit Xbox One “soon.” Switch and PS4 players have had to wait months for Rise of the Giant, so many are eager to try out the new offerings.

Dead Cells is also celebrating the 2 million milestone with a sale, with the game 20% percent off on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.