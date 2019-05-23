In advance of the film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Nexon and developer Neopl Studio 42 are launching Godzilla Defense Force as a free-to-play mobile game on iOS and Android.

In Godzilla Defense Force players will battle and collect legendary monsters from across 29 movies in the Japanese production company TOHO’s classic Godzilla series.

Nexon recently reported a strong first quarter, which is good because a variety of companies are considering making bids to acquire a big stake in Nexon, as founder Kim Jung-ju wants to sell his stake, which is worth an estimated $9 billion.

In Godzilla Defense Force, players will battle and collect legendary monsters from across 29 movies in the Japanese production company Toho’s classic Godzilla series.

Godzilla Defense Force will take fans through the history of the Godzilla franchise, starting with the original 1954 film and on to the present day. Joining forces with powerful allies, such as MechaGodzilla, players will battle to save major cities like London, Tokyo, and Sydney from monsters from across Godzilla’s lore.

“Godzilla Defense Force weaves TOHO’s legendary Godzilla series with a fantastic blend of card and defense building mechanics to create a unique mobile experience that reflects the heart of the franchise,” said Jaeho Hwang, director of Neople Studio 42, in a statement.

Players will improve their ability to defend the world by building an increasingly powerful deck of Monster Cards by defeating world-threatening Kaiju, which can then be strategically used to give new skills and buffs to their decks. As players collect Monster Cards, they not only build their deck’s power, but also add to their Codex, unlocking detailed descriptions of monsters alongside images from their respective movies. When they’re not defending cities, players can bolster their forces through lunar colonization.