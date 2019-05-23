Mobile market analyst Sensor Tower found that over 330,000 people have installed the free Steam Link app after its surprise release on the App Store on May 15. Steam Link streams your PC games on Steam to smartphones and tablets via a strong Wi-Fi connection (at least 5Ghz or higher).

Sensor Tower estimates that between the iOS release and the 2018 launch of the Android version, the app now has more than 2 million downloads across both mobile platforms. The company also noted that most of the iOS users come from China (57% of installs) and Japan (14%), with the U.S. in third place (6%). In comparison, about 22% of Steam Link users on Android come from the U.S.

Apple initially rejected the Steam Link app last year, pointing to ambiguous “business conflicts” as the reason. Valve originally launched Steam Link as a separate device, but stopped manufacturing it in late 2018 in favor of supporting the mobile app.

Valve also recently released Steam Chat, a mobile version of the chatting features found in the Steam desktop client.