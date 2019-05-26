Intel said it will show a number of new products, including its 10-nanometer mobile processor code-named Ice Lake. The big chip maker will make the announcement at the Computex trade show in Taiwan.

The Ice Lake chips and the special edition 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS processor — for desktop gaming fans — will be shipping later this year.

The company raised the notion that benchmarks will have to be different in the “data-centric era,” as the number of cores and frequency don’t tell users everything they need to know.

Intel said it is offering technical innovations across six pillars: process and packaging, architecture, memory, interconnect, security and software. Each one of those will need its own benchmarks.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

“For every order of magnitude performance potential of a new hardware architecture, there are two orders of magnitude performance enabled by software. Intel has more than 15,000 software engineers working to optimize workloads and unlock the performance of Intel processors,” said Raja Koduri, chief architect and senior vice president of Intel architecture, software and graphics, in a statement.

Intel said its new Gen11 integrated graphics engine in Ice Lake will nearly double graphics performance compared to the Intel Gen 9 integrated graphics. That will be true for games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rainbow Six Siege, and Total War: Three Kingdoms.

Ice Lake is a new highly-integrated platform for laptops, combining the new Sunny Cove core architecture and the new Gen11 graphics architecture with both Thunderbolt 3 and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) integrated for the first time, providing best-in-class connectivity.

This will also be Intel’s first processor designed to enable artificial intelligence (AI) for PC – leading with Intel Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) on the CPU, as well as AI instructions on the GPU and low power accelerators.

The company also demonstrated how Intel DL Boost can offer up to 8.8 times higher peak AI inference throughput than other comparable products on the market, as measured by AIXPRT.

New special edition desktop gaming processor

Image Credit: Intel

Intel is previewing the 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS special edition processor, the first to feature eight cores running at a turbo frequency of 5.0 GHz.

Intel is also showcasing how the company is optimizing ultimate real-world performance on the most popular games running on Intel processors with both hardware and software innovations. Through the years, Intel has optimized hundreds of games by working with hundreds of thousands game developers.

Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, will go into more details on Intel’s performance innovations and new experiences during his Computex opening keynote on May 28.