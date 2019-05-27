HP is launching a big refresh for its commercial laptops, consumer laptops, displays, accessories, and VR devices at the Computex 2019 event in Taiwan.

HP Personal Systems is launching a variety of new designs, such as the world’s first convertible PC with real wood surfaces, and a new version of a backpack that can carry a computer wired to a virtual reality headset.

The company said that 57% of millennials know the PC they want as soon as they see it. And HP is banking they will feel that way about its HP Envy Wood Series.

About 43% of employees in the U.S. work remotely in some capacity, and HP is targeting its latest HP EliteBook 1000 series at them.

These products include the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6 with up to 24 hours of battery life – and powerful ZBooks redefine modern workstyles for mobility, versatility, and productivity.

“Today’s consumers, workers, and creators desire products that provide authentic and personalized experiences that adapt to the way they work and live,” said Alex Cho, president of HP Personal Systems, in a statement. “Our newest additions to the HP portfolio – premium EliteBooks, powerful Z workstations, immersive VR, and premium one-of-a-kind Envy PCs – is why HP leads the way in creating the world’s most exciting devices and intelligent solutions.”

HP’s wooden laptops

Image Credit: HP

The HP Envy 13, HP Envy x360 13, HP Envy x360 15 and the HP Envy 17 Wood Series have the durability and performance of the previously announced metal versions.

They also have a choice of all new, next-gen Intel Core processors or second-generation AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.

Each PC is accented with one-of-a-kind authentic wood inlay in three combinations: Nightfall Black with Natural Walnut, Ceramic White with White Birch, or Natural Silver with Pale Birch.

The HP Envy Wood Series includes features like Amazon’s Alexa Service, Modern Standby, Wake on Voice, Wake on Fingerprint reader, along with privacy and peace-of-mind with HP Sure View9 and the HP Webcam Kill Switch solution.

For seamless and intuitive connection to dual 4K monitors, network, and accessories, the HP Thunderbolt Dock G2 with HDMI Adapter allows for full power, productivity and device expansion that works across HP and other non-HP laptops through a single USBC cable connection.

EliteBooks designed for all workstyles

Image Credit: HP

The next generation of HP’s EliteBook PCs are designed for mobile workers who require premium and enterprise secure experiences whenever inspiration strikes.

HP has added HP Sure Sense to the new EliteBook and ZBook line-up. Co-engineered with Deep Instinct, HP Sure Sense offers customers PCs with deep learning malware protection built-in.

This leap forward in security innovation complements HP’s broad stack of hardware-enforced security. The new models included the leather-bound HP Elite x2 G4.

The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G4 is targeted a productivity users who want the smallest and lightest convertible. It has gigabit-class 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.

The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G6 offers the world’s longest battery life in a 14-inch business convertible under three pounds, with up to 24 hours of battery life.

It has a 14-inch diagonal 4K HDR screen option, and it is upgradeable to 32 gigabytes of system memory.

You can use natural handwriting on both the HP Elite x2 and full-line of HP Elite convertibles with the optional HP Rechargeable Active Pen G3.

Small form factor

The HP Mini-In-One 24 is a modular all-in-one desktop display that fully encloses, secures, and powers a 65-watt ultra small form factor PC.

The Mini-In-One display pairs with the new HP EliteDesk 800 G5 Desktop Mini PC. HP also has a couple of new docking monitors, the USB-C connected HP EliteDisplay E223d and the HP EliteDisplay E273d.

Zbooks

Image Credit: HP

The next generation HP ZBook 15 G6 and HP ZBook 17 G6 are laptops for creators such as architects, designers, video editors, and VR creators who need desktop performance in a mobile setting.

With the choice of 9th Gen Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, and next-gen Nvidia Quadro RTX graphics, the new ZBooks can handle demanding workflows including 3D design and VR.

Both ZBooks offer tool-less expandability to upgrade memory and storage in seconds. The ZBook 17 G6 can be used for simulation and GPU rendering. For color-critical workflows it can also be used with a 17-inch mobile workstation display with 100% DCI-P322, giving access to even more colors.

For architects, product developers, and creative professionals who require high performance computing and expandability that fits in increasingly smaller workspaces, HP is introducing powerful entry workstations – HP Z1 Entry Tower G5, HP Z2 Mini G4, HP Z2 Small Form Factor G4, and HP Z2 Tower G4.

The new HP Z2 Tower has been redesigned to provide two times the graphics power, and 41% more processing power over the previous generation.

This enables creators to confidently tackle complex workloads like rendering photo-realistic 3D models and scenes with full performance and whisper-quiet acoustics.

HP VR Backpack

Image Credit: HP

To give creators new ways to leverage VR in their workflows, the new HP VR Backpack enables easier VR creation and consumption. Specifically designed to tackle VR engines including Unreal and Unity, the VR solution provides incredible shading and framerate support for more natural rending.

Powered by 8th Gen Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, the VR Backpack provides a 30% performance boost and 25% more powerful graphics over the previous generation.

The free-roam tetherless experience is designed to address the needs of multi-user entertainment venues (modern arcades like Spaces), architectural walk-throughs, and design simulations.

While docked or VESA mounted, the VR Backpack acts as a powerful, super-slim desktop ready for intensive design work.

Pricing and Availability

Image Credit: HP