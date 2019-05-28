Electronic Arts announced today that it will release Sea of Solitude worldwide on July 5. The adventure game is coming out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Sea of Solitude is part of the publisher’s EA Originals programs, which has the company working with independent game creators. EA Originals has so far resulted in titles like Unravel (and its sequel) and A Way Out.

Jo-Mei Games is developing Sea of Solitude. The independent studio is based in Berlin, Germany. The company started in 2009, with its first project being an online multiplayer dungeon-crawler called Koyotl. It has also created a 3D browser game called Brave Little Beasties.

“Sea of Solitude centers on the essence of loneliness and tugs on the heartstrings of its players by mirroring their own reality,” noted Cornelia Geppert, the chief operating officer of Jo-Mei Games, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “ It’s by far the most artistic and personal project I’ve ever created, written during a very emotional time in my life. Designing characters based on emotions was a deeply personal achievement for our team and we’re so excited for players to soon experience Kay’s powerful story of self-discovery and healing.”