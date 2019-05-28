Electronic Arts is collaborating with musician Steve Aoki on an in-game event in the Need For Speed: No Limits free-to-play mobile game.

The game will launch a new update on May 28 with Aoki appearing as an in-game character. He will challenge players to complete a series of events to unlock the exclusive Neon Future car body kit for the Nissan 240ZG.

Songs from his Neon Future III Remix soundtrack will immerse players during adrenaline-fueled races.

The body kit was designed in collaboration between Aoki, the Need For Speed No Limits development team and the creative team at Impact Theory, and features a futuristic, cyberpunk aesthetic design. This is the first time in the Need for Speed franchise’s 25-year history where a celebrity has directly worked with the development team to design a car.