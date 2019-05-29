DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 29, 2019–

AdAction is excited to announce that this Wednesday, May 29 marks the company’s sixth anniversary.

Driving 300+ million installs since May 2013, AdAction is the mobile app industry’s leading performance-based marketing platform with over 320% average year-over-year growth. In 2018 alone, AdAction delivered more than 95 million installs, nearly three times the average number of installs between 2013 and 2017.

“We can’t believe how fast the time has gone,” said AdAction Founder and CEO Brian Fox. “To celebrate six years in an industry that’s only a decade old is an accomplishment in itself. But then to watch as our company continues to grow, and our products and technology consistently evolve to better serve our clients, is something that we are all incredibly proud of.”

AdAction recently launched a new, exclusive reward video platform through its proprietary monetization solution, AdGem. This cutting-edge platform provides quality at volume with best-in-class reward video ad units to drive user engagement and robust targeting capabilities with global reach to over 180 countries. For a limited time only, AdAction is offering 90 days free reward video installs to new and active partners.

In its sixth year, AdAction was recognized for its success working closely with top brands to provide exceptional custom marketing solutions and was named a Top 10 Media Source by attribution partner AppsFlyer. AdAction was also certified a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row, Readers’ Choice winner for Coolest Companies by Austin Inno, and one of Built In’s Best Places to Work 2019 in both Austin and Colorado.

To learn more about AdAction or take advantage of the free reward video opportunity before it expires, visit adaction.mobi.

About AdAction Interactive

AdAction leads the mobile app industry with custom, performance-based marketing solutions and data-driven technology, optimizing acquisition campaigns to drive quality installs and downstream engagement for maximum ROI. AdAction is the premier, full-service ad platform that delivers over 8 million monthly installs for elite agencies and Fortune 100 companies, leveraging exclusive partnerships with top publishers to reach target users in more than 180 countries worldwide.

