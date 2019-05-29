Sony revealed on a new trailer streamed on Twitch that Death Stranding is coming to PlayStation 4 on November 8. You can watch the new trailer above.

This is the first game from Hideo Kojima since he left Konami in 2015. At Konami, Kojima was the mastermind behind the hit Metal Gear series, games that combined stealth-based action with Hollywood-style stories. Death Stranding game stars Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Lindsay Wagner, Léa Seydoux, and Emily O’Brien.

The new trailer shows Reedus’s character, Sam, exploring the world while fighting enemies both human and supernatural. He is apparently on a mission to save the U.S., one that he seems skeptical will do any good. Sam also gets to ride a futuristic motorcycle, so that’s fun.

As is typical for Kojima, and past trailers for Death Stranding, it all looks pretty nuts (I mean, he uses a baby in a tube to help travel through time and see ghosts). And that’s exactly what many of Kojima’s fans love about him and his games.

Sony revealed Death Stranding as a PS4 exclusive back in E3 2016.