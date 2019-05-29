Transporting data from one platform to another might sound simple enough on its face, but what if you’re working with disparate large-scale, latency-sensitive systems and services? Nir Livenh, previously director of product management at Dell acquisition target Quest Software and a big data architect in the U.S. Army, knows the struggle. After trying (and failing) to find a plug-and-play product capable of performing real-time analytics on data sets from a range of apps, he created his own — Equalum — in 2015.

In the four years following its launch, Silicon Valley and Tel Aviv-based Equalum attracted seed and series investments totaling over $7 million. And today, ahead of expansion in Europe, it announced that it’s closed a fresh $18 million in series B financing led by Planven and joined by United Ventures and other European investors, with the participation of existing investors, Innovation Endeavors and GE Ventures.

The proceeds bring Equalum’s total raised to $25 million and will enable the company to grow its geographic footprint, said Livenh, who serves as CEO. Additionally, it’ll be used to build out Equalum’s channel and technology partner network, which spans four continents and includes enterprises like Warner Bros., Microsoft, GE, Elementum, EOG Resources, China Construction Bank, and Tata Group.

“There is an exploding global demand for solutions to help companies harness the power of their data to make faster, better decisions,” said Livneh. “Our strategic partnership with some of the most respected and knowledgeable tech investors in Europe will accelerate our growth in this critical market.”

Equalum’s “data beaming” technology taps open-source technologies like Kafka and Spark to transport bits from message queues, sensors, files, apps, and databases to cloud services, analytics platforms, object storage, and more in batch or streaming fashion. How? By capturing changes from sources in real time without modifying the underlying data (a technique known as change data capture), and by tapping any and all available APIs to modify, correlate with other sources, and perform computations on data in motion.

From within Equalum’s drag-and-drop cloud dashboard, admins can configure and maintain sources and targets, or orchestrate replication jobs to data lakes like Apache Hadoop, Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform. Additionally, they’re able to directly integrate Equalum with IIoT control systems and enterprise apps from SAP, Salesforce, and others, and view visualizations of workloads in progress.

Equalum claims its infrastructure can handle streams exceeding 10,000 events per second with a latency of less than a second. Furthermore, it says that it’s able to complete extract, transform, load (ETL) jobs, which involve copying data from one or more sources to a destination system which represents that data differently from the source, up to 15 times faster in batch than legacy solutions.

“The need for access to real-time insights across industries including manufacturing, finance, healthcare, retail, and media has never been greater,” said Planven managing partner Giovanni Canetta Roeder. “Equalum brings a visionary and battle-tested approach to solving this problem.”