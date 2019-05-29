Glu Mobile has launched WWE Universe for iOS and Android, a new free-to-play game based on the professional wrestling company.

Glu signed a multi-year deal with WWE to develop games based on the brand in 2017. WWE already has a presence on mobile with titles like SuperCard, a digital card game with millions of players.

WWE Universe will focus more on wrestling, albeit one with simplified “one-touch” controls. WWE Universe features over 240 superstars, including current roster members like Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch. It also has WWE legends like The Rock and Andre the Giant.

“WWE Universe is the culmination of Glu and WWE’s shared goal of delivering best-in-class mobile entertainment for players around the world, said Nick Earl, Glu’s president and chief executive officer, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Developed by an incredibly talented team of WWE enthusiasts, the game delivers on authenticity and features gameplay elements that create an immersive in-ring experience players will enjoy. We expect this game to expand our user reach globally, bolster our sports genre portfolio, and deliver year round results as a solid growth game.”