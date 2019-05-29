Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with Your Phone improvements. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18898 (made available to testers on May 15) to build 18908. These builds are from the 20H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released seven major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, October 2018 Update, and May 2019 Update.

Your Phone

The Your Phone app is getting new features: screen reading, focus tracking, the ability to easily switch your Android phone’s keyboard language or layout while in phone screen, new messaging features, syncing over mobile data, and a new icon. The app also now supports two new phones: the Samsung Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+.

TalkBack users can now enable the Your Phone Companion accessibility service, found under your Android phone’s accessibility settings. Narrator will play from your PC, describing what you select and activate on your phone screen as you interact using your PC’s keyboard or mouse.

You can now interact with your Android phone’s apps at your preferred magnification while in phone screen. Focus tracking will seamlessly follow your keyboard focus and mouse pointer input. To use it, turn on the Your Phone Companion accessibility service and TalkBack on your Android phone, plus the Magnifier on your PC.

There is also a new icon on your phone screen toolbar that takes you to the phone settings page. Here you can change your keyboard language or layout (only for physical keyboards).

Your Phone has gained the following messaging features:

Send and receive MMS messages – You can now send and receive images and GIFs, including Giphy, right from the Your Phone app.

Nav pane – A visual indicator on the Messages node, indicating you have unread messages.

PC Taskbar – A visual indicator on the Your Phone app icon on your PC taskbar, indicating you have unread messages.

Unread conversations – Visual indicator within threads that have unread messages

Contact images – Your Phone app will now sync contact thumbnails for all your contacts that contain profile images, so you can easily identify who you’re messaging with.

In-line reply – You can quickly reply to text messages from toast notifications without having to open the Your Phone app.

Emoji picker – Smileys, people, food, and more. You can easily add emojis to your text messages right from within the app.

Your Phone can now sync over mobile data. You can sync photos, messages, and notifications over mobile data without having to connect your Android phone to the Wi-Fi network. Just enable “Sync over mobile data” under the Your Phone Companion app settings.

Lastly, there are new Your Phone Companion and Your Phone icons.

Bug fixes and known issues

This 20H1 build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue where on certain devices with fast startup enabled night light wouldn’t turn on until after a restart.

Fixed an issue where on certain devices with fast startup enabled color profiles/gamma wouldn’t turn on until after a restart.

Fixed an issue resulting in some features on Start Menu and in All apps were not localized in languages such as FR-FR, RU-RU, and ZH-CN.

Fixed an issue where the WMA lossless decoder was outputting junk if it was in 24-bit mode, which affected some music players.

Fixed an issue where the battery options dropdown under Video Playback Settings was unexpectedly blank.

Fixed an issue where the Power button in Start sometimes might not show a dot indicating updates are available, despite “update and restart” being listed in the Power button menu.

Fixed an issue resulting in MS Paint selection moving in unexpectedly large steps per keypress when using the arrow keys.

Updated the Japanese IME context menu, replacing “User Dictionary” with “Add word”, so that you can now add words to your user dictionary in less clicks.

Fixed an issue that was causing Narrator to stutter during the reading of progress bars.

Fixed an issue in Narrator that was causing Firefox to crash when navigating by heading.

Rolled out a new OneDrive icon to Insiders that supports both dark and light theme as part of OneDrive version 19.086.0502.

Temporarily terminated the rollouts of both the Settings header and the new File Explorer search experience.

This build has 12 known issues:

For Home editions, some devices might not see the “update installed” on the update history page.

For Home editions, some devices might not be able to see the “download progress %” change on the Windows Update page.

There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. Make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

If you use remote desktop to connect to an enhanced session VM, taskbar search results will not be visible (just a dark area) until you restart searchui.exe.

There’s a noticeable lag when dragging the emoji and dictation panels.

Tamper Protection may be turned off in Windows Security after updating to this build. You can turn it back on.

In the Ease of Access settings, selecting a color filter may not take effect right away unless color filters option is turned off and back on again.

Users navigating to the Graphics Settings page in the Settings application may experience Settings application crashes.

The IME candidate window for East Asian IMEs (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and the Japanese IME) may not open sometimes.In the meantime, going to Task Manager and ending the “WindowsInternal.ComposableShell.Experiences.TextInput.InputApp.exe” task from the from the Details tab should unblock you.

When using the Bopomofo IME, the character width is suddenly changed to Full width from Half width.

If you install builds from the Fast ring and switch to either the Slow ring or the Release Preview ring, optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.