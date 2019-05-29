A new blog post on Electronic Art’s site reveals that a new Need for Speed is coming out this year.

But that’s pretty much all we know about the title. The post, written by EA Dice’s Ben Walke, does note that we won’t be hearing about the project this June, which is when the Electronic Entertainment Expo is happening in Los Angeles. EA isn’t technically a part of the show, but the company is running its own event, EA Play, in Hollywood during E3. The new Need for Speed will not be a part of the EA Play festivities.

“Our goal is to deliver a truly memorable high-speed entry into the 25 years of NFS, rather than a series of promotional events,” Walke notes. “The game matters most – a sentiment we bet you share with us.”

As Walke stated, 2019 is the 25th anniversary of the racing game series. The first Need for Speed came out in 1994. It has had over 20 sequels and spinoffs, and the franchise has sold over 150 million games.

Need for Speed: Payback was the last entry in the series. It came out in November 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.