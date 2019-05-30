Apex Legends is one of a number of ongoing games that will show up at the E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) this year with new content. Developer Respawn Games is promising to share details about the second season of its battle royale shooter. Today, however, the studio gave some insight into upcoming Season 2 improvements.

In February, Apex Legends surprised launched for consoles and PC for free. The shooter is a huge success with more than 50 million players. But many fans voiced problems with the game’s Season 1 Battle Pass. This premium progression pass enables you to spend money to improve the quality of item unlocks. That progress was painfully slow for a lot of people, and now Respawn is acknowledging that issue.

The studio is claiming that it should take significantly less time to reach level 100 in Season 2. This Battle Pass is also getting a variety of daily and weekly challenges that should keep things fresh.

“While we don’t want to introduce wacky challenges that drastically warp the way you play the game, these challenges should provide some interesting variation from game-to-game,” reads a Respawn blog post. “This means all players should feel more rapid Battle Pass progression and the journey will hopefully be more fun and interesting. Also, this addition should allow players who can only dedicate a few hours a week to the game to make a very deep cut into their Battle Pass progression.”

Respawn is also dropping some basic stat-tracking challenges from the paid Battle Pass. The goal is to keep things as interesting as possible for anyone who pays.

Respawn’s skin growing formula

The other issue with Season 1 is that few people loved the skins that enable you to customize your characters. And even if you did, the battle pass didn’t have a lot of them. That’s changing.

“We’re adding three Legendary items to the Battle Pass,” reads the blog post. “And there will now be a Legendary item every 25 Battle Pass levels in the premium track, including at purchase — that’s level 1, level 25, level 50, level 75, and level 100. Our goal is to have a nice balance of cool character exclusives and cosmetics for everyone — like weapon skins.”

The studio is also giving Battle Pass owners a path to earn crafting materials. You can earn enough to build any legendary item that you want.

But as for what those skins look like and other details about Season 2, you’ll have to wait until EA’s pre-E3 EA Play event. Respawn will take over the EA Play livestream at 10 a.m. Pacific time on Saturday June 8. And I’ll try to go hands on with Season 2 at the event if I can stop playing Star Wars.