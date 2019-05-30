Diablo co-creator David Brevik’s Graybeard Games has officially released It Lurks Below on Steam. It costs $20.

It Lurks Below is a 2D action-survival game that similar to Terraria, but with action elements inspired by Brevik’s Diablo. The game had been in Steam Early Access since April 2018.

Brevik notably was the main man behind Diablo, the 1996 landmark action role-playing game from Blizzard. Brevik left Blizzard in 2003 and worked on other action RPGs like Hellgate: London and the shuttered Marvel Heroes.

“It Lurks Below has been in development for several years now, and I’m delighted to put this eagerly-awaited product into hands of gamers,” said Brevik in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “I wake up every day excited to be working on this game and now I get to share it with the world.”