The Ghostbusters video game from 2009 is getting a remaster that will come out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It will release later this year.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game has all of the original members from the paranormal-investigating team — Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson — using their voices to reprise their roles. It is the closest we’ll ever get to a third Ghostbusters film starring the original cast, especially with Ramis’s passing in 2014.

The game has you playing a new recruit to the team. It’s a kind of third-person shooter with an emphasis on classic Ghostbusters gadgets like the proton pack.

Saber Interactive, which developed the World War Z game earlier this year, is working on the remaster.

The PC version will be available on the Epic Games Store, not Steam. Valve’s digital store had dominated the PC gaming landscape for years, for Epic is bringing them competition by promising a bigger share of sales money to the studios.