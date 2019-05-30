Streamlabs has launched Creator Sites, a way for streamers and influencers to build their own web sites and brands for better monetization.

The content creator-focued website builder will help livestreamers consolidate their online brands, monetize their streams, and grow their online business. It’s like Shopify for creators, enabling live streamers to showcase their brand while monetizing via donations, and selling apparel and accessories from their own website.

Creator Sites is integrated with content platforms like Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, and Instagram. Cross-platform content aggregation allows the livestream, stream chat and an activity feed from all linked platforms to be displayed on the creator’s site. Creators receive a unique web address and professional email.

The platforms intuitive drag and drop user interface requires no background in web editing or knowledge about domains, cybersecurity, email server setup or SEO. Creator Sites act as a landing page to give viewers, potential sponsors, and business partners one central location to

see the latest activity from the streamer.

“Creator Sites give me the tools to build a website that serves as a community hub for my fans, and allows me to continue to grow my community in a unique way like never before,” said Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, a popular live streamer with over five million followers on Twitch, in a statement.

Image Credit: Streamlabs

Basic features for Creator Sites are free, and the bespoke user experience has been tailored for content creators. For $149 per year, creators can subscribe to “Streamlabs Prime,” a new service in which members unlock advanced features for Creator Sites and additional features for a variety of Streamlabs products.

The features include a domain with information protection and enterprise-grade security, one-click custom email setup on personal domain, integrated commerce and monetization, website builder for beginner to advanced users, drag-and-drop building blocks for content creators, website theme gallery with content from top industry designers, SEO friendly websites with 100% user control and ability to add custom headers, content aggregation across all major platforms, cross-platform stats aggregation, and unique website layouts optimized for both desktop and mobile.

“Live streamers are unique in that their online persona is their brand. Showcasing that becomes complicated when your online presence is spread throughout a dozen different platforms,” said Ali Moiz, CEO of San Francisco-based Streamlabs, in a statement. “Creator Sites provides an opportunity for live streamers to unite their online presence and reflect a consistent brand.”

This new product is enabling content creators to position themselves effectively and professionally on their journey as a micro-brand without spending hundreds of dollars on design and web development.

Streamlabs Prime is a beautiful way to showcase a brand identity without spending hundreds of dollars on design and web development. Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin, professional live streamer and member of esports group TSM, said in a statement, “This idea is game-changing, it makes watching and following your favorite creator easy.”

The creator economy is rapidly growing. Streamlabs has processed over $400 million in donations to live streamers since 2015. Hours watched on Twitch increased 35% year over year, reaching 2.7 billion hours in Q1 of 2019. Live streamers are garnering mainstream media attention, changing digital media, and influencing consumer spending habits. As the creator economy continues to develop, Streamlabs remains committed to powering the content creator workforce by providing tools that help streamers turn their passion into a business.