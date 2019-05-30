HUMBLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 30, 2019–

M&D Distributors (“M&D” or the “Company”), an independent aftermarket distributor of diesel engine parts and components, announced its asset acquisition of Diesel Testers, Inc. (“Diesel Testers”), a service dealer that provides diesel engine parts and repair services through its retail location in Odessa, TX.

Diesel Testers is M&D’s ninth branch location within Texas and Louisiana. Diesel Testers will serve as the Company’s first branch location servicing customers within West Texas and the greater Permian Basin area, which has led North America’s resurgence in domestic oil and natural gas production over the last several years. M&D will continue to serve Diesel Testers’ customers at its existing location, located at 2850 Steven Road, with the ability to deliver M&D’s wide product portfolio of more than 100,000 new and remanufactured fuel injection, turbocharger, engine part, and filtration products from leading OEMs and aftermarket suppliers.

“We are extremely excited to join forces with our long-time service dealer to better service our customers in West Texas,” said Trey Ingram, CEO of M&D Distributors. “M&D’s long reputation for excellence and product availability makes us an ideal partner to supply aftermarket diesel engine parts within the Permian Basin region.”

“We are excited to enter the rapidly growing and underserved Odessa market through the acquisition of Diesel Testers,” said Michael Zhang, Vice President at Warren Equity Partners. “Our presence and investments will add tremendous value to our customers as the region continues to experience unprecedented levels of industrial activity.”

Diesel Testers is M&D’s first acquisition since Warren Equity Partners acquired a majority interest in M&D in December 2018.

About Warren Equity Partners

Warren Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in small and middle market operating companies primarily in North America. The firm invests in established companies where additional capital and operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in the industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors. Warren Equity invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations. For more information, please visit www.warrenequity.com.

About M&D Distributors

Founded in 1943 and based in Humble, TX, M&D Distributors is a longstanding one-stop aftermarket distributor of mission-critical diesel engine parts and components within primarily Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. M&D’s wide product portfolio includes new and remanufactured fuel injection, turbocharger, engine part, and filtration products from the world’s top-tier manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. The Company also provides additional services through its internal rebuilding capabilities and a wide range of services, including part matching, diagnostics, repair, and technical assistance, including Diesel University. For more information, please visit www.mddistributors.com.

