Two years ago, Wired ran an arresting headline: “The Cloud Computing Era Could Be Nearing Its End.” In the piece, the author suggested that cloud’s much-discussed lag problem, among other things, could prove to be its undoing, and that perhaps an edge computing network was in order.

But that view of the future now seems unlikely. LinkedIn has said the number-one hard skill companies are looking for in 2019 is a facility with cloud computing. And speaking to CNBC last November, Daniel Zhang, CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, said not only that cloud computing will become Alibaba’s “main business” but that “every business will rely on the cloud in the future.”

Almost everything in the digital world is already connected to the cloud in some way, with the exception being data stored locally for security reasons. LogicMonitor’s ‘Cloud Vision 2020: The Future of the Cloud’ study concluded that 83 percent of enterprise workloads will be in the cloud in a year’s time, while a 2018 SmartCompany report found that cloud technology came second only to smartphones in terms of impact on business efficiency over the past five years. And my own company — a SaaS service for dry cleaners and laundromats — is an example of how cloud services are already reaching far beyond tech companies and enterprises.

In these circumstances, it isn’t too hard to imagine that in the future — maybe as soon as five or 10 years from now — almost all businesses will operate primarily from the cloud, which has implications for cost-efficiency, productivity and flexibility.

But the cloud we might see in five to 10 years will look quite a bit different from what we have now. Expect to see significant changes on at least four fronts:

1. User experience

To begin with, user experience will be moved up the priority list. One of the main reasons Apple came to dominate the smartphone market is because of the user experience that its products promised. Steve Jobs was famously obsessive about UX, saying that “[Design] is not just what it looks like and feels like. The design is how it works.” Today, UX continues to be a key differentiator across all sectors, and in the cloud space there’s no reason to believe it will be any different. Those organisations and products that will succeed in a more crowded market will be those that can combine functionality with a great user experience. We’re likely to see more attention paid to design and to creating a “cleaner,” simpler design that will appeal to the average consumer used to basic smartphone apps and to the less digitally literate — in other words, those intimidated by the apparent complexity of cloud technology. In UX, we’ve already seen IBM steal the march on cloud service providers who merely focus on problem-solving through pure functionality. IBM Cloud’s usability and interface was recognized at the 2019 Indigo Design Awards.