Ready for more VR-fueled gaming nostalgia? A sequel to Pixel Ripped 1989 is on the way, and it’s jumping six years into the future.

Pixel Ripped 1995 will continue the series’ theme of revisiting beloved gaming eras of the past in VR. In the original game, you played through a fictional game series on virtual recreations of classic consoles. Indie developer Arvore this time tackles the time in which the original PlayStation was just coming to market and Nintendo transitioned to the N64. It was the dawn of the era of 3D gaming.

The team is promising “innovative use of classic mechanics, gaming references, secrets and of course, the challenging gameplay of the ’90s classics.” There’s no gameplay footage or images to speak of right now but you can expect to grab a virtual gamepad and play along to the latest iteration of the virtual series. We’ll be interested to see what ‘real’ world situations we’re put in, too.

“Thanks to the success of the first game we are able to dedicate more resources and have a lot more experience to create a game that is an even crazier nostalgic adventure. The setting of 1995 also gives us a lot of great classics to reference and a whole new world to explore,” says Ricardo Justus, cofounder of Arvore said in a prepared statement.

Pixel Ripped 1995 is due on all major VR platforms. No specifics, but the original arrived on Rift, Vive and PSVR. We’d really love to see a Quest version, just saying.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2019