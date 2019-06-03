Apple has used the last two WWDCs as opportunities to show off its latest and greatest augmented reality innovations, the ARKit and ARKit 2.0 software development kits for iOS, along with annual hands-on demos. This year, it’s unsurprisingly showing off new augmented reality initiatives including ARKit 3, RealityKit, and Reality Composer, a collection of tools to make AR development easier.

Collectively, the tools will support photorealistic rendering, new environmental and camera effects, and additional animation, physics, and audio effects. Reality Composer will let developers build interactive scenes with full AR support, and will work with both XCode and iOS. ARKit will now support automatic real-time occlusion of people viewed by the host device’s camera, and real-time motion capture with the camera.

Additionally, Mojang representatives came up on stage to demonstrate Minecraft Earth, an AR-augmented version of Minecraft that looks much like HoloLens demonstrations Microsoft offered several years ago. It’s effectively Minecraft on a surface of your choice, such as a large table, with the ability to interact somewhat with people. Minecraft Earth is apparently coming this summer, which would be ahead of the expected release date for ARKit 3, RealityKit, and Reality Composer.