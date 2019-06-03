Last month, Microsoft revealed Minecraft Earth. This is a new augmented reality game that enables people to build blocky creations in a digital layer over the real world. You can then leave those creations for other players to discover. Now, at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference today, developer Mojang showed off the first bit of gameplay.

In a stage demo, Mojang revealed how players can work together to build Minecraft structures right on a table surface. But as part of the demonstration, Mojang also showed that you can take those creations and blow them up to a real-world size. You can then walk around inside of them and see your friends doing the same.

You can watch the full demo for yourself in the video at the top of this page.

If you’re interested in checking out Minecraft Earth for yourself, Mojang is accepting signups on its website.