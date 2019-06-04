A datamining effort on Bungie’s webstie has apparently revealed the first details on Destiny 2‘s next expansion.

It looks like it’ll be called Shadowkeep, and it will have players go to the moon to “become a slayer of nightmares.” This is according to a post on Destiny 2’s Reddit page. The moon was one of the main locations in the original Destiny.

The multiplayer RPG shooter came out on September 6, 2017 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a PC releases following on October 24. Destiny 2 has had three expansions so far. The last one, Forsaken, released in September 2018.

Shadowkeep would be the first expansion to launch since Bungie took over sole ownership of the franchise from former publishing partner Activision Blizzard in January.

We are just a week away from the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, the biggest U.S. gaming show of the year. A formal announcement on Shadowkeep, if this leak is real, will likely happen then. We have reached out to Bungie regarding this story and will update it if the developer responds.