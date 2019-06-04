Pix Mini has kids playing games and display drawings on the back of a smart backpack. It’s the latest product from Pix, which earlier made a smart programmable backpack for adults.

The new backpack for kids is smaller, and it can connect to any iOS or Android smartphone device. Kids can program it to display drawings, animations, and puzzle games. Moreover, the backpack has some new safety features.

“We connect portability with the creativity,” said Pix CEO Margaret Rimek in a statement. “More importantly, through a mere backpack, we allow people to express their feelings and emotions.”

Image Credit: Pix

Main features and benefits of Pix Mini include:

Drawing feature lets kids create their own pixel art and express their creativity

Playing puzzle games develops kids’ logic thinking and cognitive abilities

Safety feature keeps children clearly visible on the road

Pix alarm enacts immediate notifications if the backpack is forgotten

Pix Library allows kids to choose from a set of cartoon characters

Find Pix Mini enables users to track the last location of Pix Mini

Pix Mini will be available on Kickstarter starting June 4 at the early bird price of $59.