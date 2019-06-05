You’re an adult. That means you’re stressed out and soon will die. It’s the American dream! But in the meantime, when you’re not building wealth for a handful of kleptocrats with your labor, you could be thinking about your childhood! And car-soccer game Rocket League is here to help you do exactly that with its Radical Summer event that kicks off June 10.

As part of the Radical Summer, developer Psyonix is planning three distinct celebrations that recall different aspects of America’s most excessive decade. These sub-events include items and game modes themed after movies and television. You will event get a few weeks of ’80s culture, which I’m pretty sure is just doing a lot of coke and voting for Ronald Reagan.

Here’s how the event breaks down:

’80s Blockbusters

On June 10, Radical Summer starts with iconic film tie-ins. This includes the release of the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Car Pack for $2. It includes Ray Stanz’s family friendly hot rod as well as other themed items you can add to different cars. Those include a cosmetic that makes your car look like it’s firing a proton pack, a slimer topper, and the Ecto-1 wheels.

Sticking with Ghostbusters, Psyonix will also launch the Ghost Hunt mode. This is a 3-on-3 where players use a proton stream to capture the ball. You then need to put it in the other team’s containment zone.

That’s a big Twinkie, am I right?

Other movies that should show up during this period include Back to the Future, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Goonies, and Karate Kid.

’80s Culture

On July 1, movies are over, and it’s time for the Iran Contra Affair to come to Rocket League. Psyonix is actually planning to unveil a plethora of new items based on ’80s cultural icons. It hasn’t detailed any of those yet, but I’m pulling for Oliver North.

In addition to the new items, you can also participate in the new 3-on-3 Spike Rush mode. This gives each player the capability to grab a ball with retractable spikes, so you can carry it up the field like Bo Jackson.

’80s Television

Finally, Rocket League is joining forces with some of your friends from the glowing cathode-ray tube on July 22. You can get the Knight Rider Car Pack, which includes the talking car K.I.T.T. You can also participate in a Beach Ball Game Mode, which features 2-on-2 fights and a lot of curveballs. Hopefully, Psyonix is also working on the technology to make the cars high-five.

Psyonix is also planning to highlight content from Voltron and WWE during this celebration. Although, hopefully Hulkmania does not run wild on Rocket League because Hulk Hogan is a racist.