THQ Nordic announced Spongebog SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated today. The 3D platformer is coming out for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. The remake of the 2003 game does not have a release date.

SpongeBob SquarePants remains one of the most popular cartoons in the world. The show has been in production since 1999 and has also spawned two movies, with a third one (The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge) on the way on May 22.

The original Battle for Bikini Bottom came out back in 2003 for PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, and PC. The franchise has had many video games, but Battle for Bikini Bottom has remained a favorite among fans for its classic collect-a-thon style 3D platformer gameplay. The last major SpongeBob game, SpongeBob HeroPants, came out in 2015 for Xbox 360, 3DS, and Vita.

THQ published the original game, so THQ Nordic acquired the rights back when it bought the THQ name and many of its properties at auction back in 2014.