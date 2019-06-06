Facebook unveiled its Level Up program for emerging game creators, or livestreamers, just in time for the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Facebook will make it easier to find videos from streamers on Facebook, and it will boost new creators making E3 content.

Facebook made the announcement in a post by John Imah, gaming creator program lead, and Nick Miller, product manager.

In January Facebook launched its gaming creator program, and since then we’ve seen thousands of people livestreaming and building communities on Facebook around the games they love. Established creators in the program continually share feedback on how Facebook can do better. The Level Up program was formed from that.

Level Up Program for emerging gaming creators

To help gaming creators get started, the program will give creators information and tools to jumpstart their communities and earn money for their work.

Key elements of the program include earning money with Facebook Stars. Level Up members will be able to earn money through the fan support feature that announced in January. Now called Facebook Stars, that feature lets fans support their favorite gaming creators by purchasing and sending virtual goods during livestreams.

Facebook will also create early access to new features for livestreaming. Level Up members will receive early access to new features, best practices from established gaming creators and customized access to Facebook support for troubleshooting and bug reporting.

Facebook said it wants to give emerging gaming creators the information and support they need so they can livestream more easily, grow their communities more quickly and focus on making great content.

Facebook will start sending invitations and onboarding Level Up members in waves and plan to open up to gaming creators globally in the next few months.

Gaming video destination on mobile

Many people already watch gaming videos in News Feed, Groups and Pages, and Facebook said it wants to do more to help creators get discovered and reach new fans. To make it easier for people to find and follow gaming content, Facebook recently started testing a new gaming video destination on Facebook — available at the short URL fb.gg — that aggregates live and prerecorded gaming video on Facebook in one place.

People will be able to discover gaming video on the new destination based on creators and games they follow, Pages they like and Groups they belong to. Facebook will also feature creators, esports competitions and content from gaming industry events on fb.gg. To seed the ecosystem, inspire others, and bring great content to fb.gg, Facebook is funding content from creators and esports that will also be aggregated in our gaming video destination.

Facebook is in an experimental phase and will continue to test new experiences, including a feed where fans can explore relevant gaming content, improvements to recommendations, expanded gaming video inventory in more languages and integration of an Instant Games tab on the mobile version of our gaming destination so people can toggle between watching and playing games.

Gaming creators and Facebook Gaming at E3

Next week at E3 in Los Angeles, the company will showcase what it is working on in a booth in South Hall (#2301). The plan is to unite the wide variety of gaming communities on Facebook.

Similar to our recent activation at PAX East, the Facebook Gaming E3 booth will feature creators like MelonieMac, Darkness429, MissesMae and StoneMountain64 alongside developers to talk about their favorite games and mingle with fans in person — and all content will be available on the homepage of our gaming video destination. We’ll also feature some exciting games coming out this year, both playable and featured on stage, including the latest VR titles coming to Oculus Rift.

Here’s a link to Facebook’s E3 presence, including Facebook’s Women in Gaming initiative and its work with E3 Coliseum.

Earlier this week, Facebook said that 77% of 18- to 34-year-old console gaming buyers identify themselves as gamers. Gaming has become an intensely social activity with 64% of 18- to 34-year-olds surveyed saying that playing with friends or meeting new people is what makes gaming great.

And please check out the Facebook talks I’ve embedded in the post from our recent GamesBeat Summit 2019 event. One is a discussion between What’s Good Games’ Andrea Rene and Facebook VR leader Jason Rubin and Facebook gaming partnerships leader Leo Olebe. The other is Olebe’s fireside chat with Lual Mayen, a game developer who grew up in a refugee camp in Uganda. He was named Global Gaming Citizen by The Game Awards and Facebook last fall. Lastly, there’s a video from Bre Miller of Facebook on design principles for Facebook gaming. All of these talks are good illustrations of how Facebook is trying to build communities in gaming.