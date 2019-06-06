Google has announced plans to acquire data analytics platform Looker in a $2.6 billion all-cash transaction.

When the deal closes, which is expected to happen later this year, Looker will become part of Google Cloud, a combination that will serve Google customers with a more “comprehensive analytics solution,” according to a press release.

This move is consistent with Google’s recent multi-cloud strategy shift which saw it launch Anthos, a rebranded Google Cloud Services platform that plays nice with AWS and Azure.

“Google Cloud is being used by many of the leading organizations in the world for analytics and decision-making,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said. “The combination of Google Cloud and Looker will enable customers to harness data in new ways to drive their digital transformation. We remain committed to our multi-cloud strategy and will retain and expand Looker’s capabilities to analyze data across Clouds.”

Big data

Founded in 2011, Looker is one of a number of platforms that help companies visualize and make sense of their vast pools of data through tapping myriad sources, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Redshift, Google BigQuery, Snowflake, MySQL, and more.

Looker had raised nearly $300 million since its inception, including a $81.5 million series D round of funding back in 2017, that was led by none other than Capital G — the investment unit of Google’s parent company Alphabet. Given the duo’s existing cloud partnership and investment affiliations, today’s news perhaps shouldn’t come as a massive surprise.

This deal represents Kurian’s first cloud acquisition since replacing Diane Greene back in November, but it’s the latest in a line of recent cloud announcements designed to help Google make up ground on Amazon’s AWS — the clear public cloud market leader.

It’s also worth noting here that Looker raised a $103 million series E round late last year, giving it a reported valuation of $1.6 billion — a full $1 billion less than what Google is doling out for the company.