Millennials spend an average of $112 a month on gaming content, according to a new report from gaming research company SuperData. That is more than any other age group, including the Gen X and Gen Z demographics.

And they don’t just spend that money on buying games or downloadable content. SuperData notes that 71 percent of millennial gamers watch video game content on sites like Twitch and YouTube. The average millennial gamer will spend about $29 a month in donations to video content creators. They will also watch an average of six hours of video game content.

SuperData, which Nielsen owns, defines millennials as group people ages 22 to 38.

Mobile is the most popular platform for gaming millennials with 81% representation. Consoles are second with 60%, followed by PC at 30%.

The report includes some other interesting statistics, including that 54 percent of millennial gamers have full-time jobs. The gender split between male and female is about even, and their average income household is about $58,000 a year.

“The millennial generation will not be leaving gaming behind anytime soon,” said Superdata cofounder Joost van Dreunen, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “In fact, they are actually set to be the first generation of lifelong gamers. Brands and media companies needing to reach the highly engaged millennial audience should consider adding gaming to their media plans to be visible in the places where they spend a significant part of their leisure time and money.”